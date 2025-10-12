Case against PTI leader quashed

SAHIWAL: Area Magistrate and Civil Judge Gulam Akbar on Saturday discharged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf district senior vice president Ali Raza in a case registered by Ghala Mandi police due to lack of evidence.

Ali Raza along with his three accomplices was accused of invading the residence of PML-N MNA Chaudhry Usman and insulting his family women in village 87/9-L, Sahiwal tehsil, on the night of Oct 8-9.

Police FIR 1944/25 was lodged under sections 506, 452, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, based on a complaint lodged by MNA’s brother Zeeshan Ali on Oct 10. Ali Raza was arrested by Ghala Mandi police the next morning.

According to the complaint, Ali Raza along with three individuals entered the MNA’s house while he was attending a National Assembly session and physically abused his family women.

Background reports reveal that Chaudhry Usman had contested the 2024 general elections from NA-142, Sahiwal-II, on a PTI ticket as a covering candidate for his uncle, Chaudhry Asif, a prominent estate tycoon, businessman and central PTI leader from south Punjab, after the Election Commission of Pakistan barred Asif from contesting.

Usman won the seat by securing 107,498 votes, defeating PML-N’s three-time parliamentarian Chaudhry Ashraf of the Arain clan, who received 96,126 votes. However, after winning, Chaudhry Usman shifted allegiance to the PML-N.

He reportedly voted for Shehbaz Sharif candidature as prime minister and also supported the 26th Amendment before formally joining the PML-N.

This political shift led to estrangement between him and his uncle, Chaudhry Asif, as well as PTI’s core supporters.

Despite the political fallout, the extended family continues to reside in the same ancestral village, which remains dominated by the Arain clan.

It was in this context that Zeeshan Ali filed a case against his cousin, Ali Raza, accusing him of attacking Usman’s residence.

It is interesting to note that both Chaudhry Usman and Ali Raza are cousins and nephews of Chaudhry Asif.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025