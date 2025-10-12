Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law enforcers and workers of the TLP, as the hard-line group attempts to march on Islamabad, supposedly in ‘solidarity’ with Gaza’s battered people. This is a frustratingly familiar script, as the outfit has many times in the past chosen sensitive religious or geopolitical issues for flexing its muscles, and taking on the state, leaving a trail of violence in its wake. The state, for its part, has vacillated between indulging the TLP, banning it, unbanning it, and fighting it in the streets. This time, the far-right party has used the pretext of support for Gaza — a just cause being hijacked for dubious ends. In the past, it has taken to the streets over the blasphemy issue, and other religious matters. In the latest rampage, pitched battles have been fought between LEAs and the TLP, with several policemen injured. The TLP says its workers have been killed, though these claims have not been verified. Normal life has also been affected in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, including by road closures and data shutdowns, in order to thwart the TLP’s advance on the capital.

Ever since the Zia era, the state has hobnobbed with extremist groups, only to later realise that the monsters created cannot be controlled. Though ostensibly this policy was linked to geopolitical developments, such as the Afghan jihad, these sectarian and extremist outfits also came in handy when it came to putting ‘errant’ political parties in their place. Long after the failure of this policy had become evident, the state has continued to display confusion over how to handle such groups. For example, along with the incidents mentioned, the TLP was active in the Jaranwala rampage targeting Christians, as well as mob lynching and campaigns against minority groups such as the Ahmadis. These acts may be enough to justify proscription, but instead, the TLP has contested elections, and struck deep roots. The immediate need is to detain and prosecute leaders of the group that advocate violence. But in the long run, it is only the deradicalisation of society that can restore sanity, as rounding up all workers is impossible. The government must display zero tolerance for groups that glorify violence and threaten the state. Otherwise, the next showdown with such outfits may be not too far away.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025