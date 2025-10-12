E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Borrowed credit

Editorial Published October 12, 2025

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he did. Mr Trump has been obtuse and belligerent in implementing the agenda of his second term in office, and his methods for attaining ‘world peace’ have appeared to rely more on bullying warring parties into submission than on building bridges between people. Instead of Mr Trump, the prize has been awarded to Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado for her work in promoting democracy and freedom in her country. Unfazed, Mr Trump claimed during a Friday press conference that Ms Machado had personally called to tell him that he deserved the prize more. “‘I’m accepting this in honour of you, because you really deserved it’,” Mr Trump quoted the laureate as saying. Meanwhile, it appears that world leaders have figured out how to keep the American president happy: praise, appeasement and deference to his self-perceived ‘greatness’. Cleverly, Russian President Vladimir Putin questioned the prize’s legitimacy “in light of Mr Trump’s peace efforts”, instantly earning the latter’s gratitude.

That is not all. Mr Trump appears to have harboured the thought that Ms Machado should have considered handing her award to him. “I didn’t say ‘then give it to me’, though, I think she might have,” he said. He also took second-hand credit for her achievement, noting that he had been helping Ms Machado and Venezuela navigate the country’s political crisis. It is a relief that the award committee stuck to some principles when deciding who to recognise this year. It is not as if it hasn’t made questionable decisions previously, but this time, pressure from the new US establishment was intense. The White House put out a statement post the announcement, regretting that “The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.” To the committee’s credit, and the rest of the world will agree, the award confirms it remains the other way around.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

