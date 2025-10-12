Aurangzeb heads to US for IMF, WB meetings

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aur­angzeb departed for Washington on Saturday to attend the annual meetings of the International Mone­tary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, where he will represent Pakistan at plenary sessions and engage with global financial and investment leaders.

According to the finance ministry, Mr Aurangzeb will hold meetings with senior officials of the IMF, World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) during the six-day visit.

He is expected to meet World Bank President Ajay Banga in a one-on-one session and will attend a dinner hosted by Banga for finance ministers of selected countries.

He will also meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during engagements on the sidelines of meetings of the G24 and MENAP (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) countries, where he will deliver a keynote address.

The minister is also scheduled to participate in a regional roundtable on the digital transformation of Pakistan’s tax system, organised by the World Bank and attended by tax authorities from other countries.

Aurangzeb will take part in two events hosted by the World Economic Forum and hold bilateral meetings with finance ministers of China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan.

His schedule also includes meetings with senior White House officials, members of the US Congress including the Chairman of the Financial Services Committee, and representatives from the US State Department, Treasury Department, and the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

He will also engage with the US-Pakistan Business Council to discuss tax reforms and investment opportunities, and meet with global credit rating agencies and commercial and investment banks, particularly those from the Middle East.

The minister will address several investor forums and seminars to outline Pakistan’s economic outlook and investment potential.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025