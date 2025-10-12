Andrabi to succeed Shafqat as FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Ambas­sa­dor Tahir Hussain And­ra­­bi is poised to succeed Amb­as­sador Shafqat Ali Khan as the Foreign Office (FO) spo­kes­person, according to a sou­­rce familiar with the matter.

Mr Khan, the current spokesperson, will replace Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this month.

Ambassador Tirmizi, in turn, will move to Moscow, succeeding Ambassador Khalid Jamali, who will return to Islamabad as additional secretary for Europe.

Mr Andrabi, a seasoned diplomat, has served over two decades in foreign service. His career includes postings as ambassador to Tunisia and Malta, permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, and counselor at Pakist­an’s missions in New York and Beijing.

