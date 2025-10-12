Minister calls for eco-conscious uplift to protect migratory birds

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has underscored the urgent need to protect Pakistan’s coastal and marine ecosystems from unchecked development, pollution, and habitat degradation.

In a statement to mark World Migratory Bird Day, the minister said the maritime affairs ministry in collaboration with port authorities is actively working on a strategic plan to curb the environmental impact of coastal expansion.

Highlighting the critical role Pakistan’s coast plays in the global movement of migratory birds, Mr Chaudhry called for enhanced national and regional cooperation to preserve vital stopover sites that these birds rely on during their long-distance journeys across continents.

“Our coastline and marine ecosystems are essential for hundreds of migratory bird species, which not only contribute to global biodiversity but also support local fisheries and coastal communities,” he said. “Without proper safeguards, these habitats are at growing risk from pollution, haphazard development, and habitat fragmentation.”

Mr Chaudhry pointed out that Pakistan’s coastal and marine zones form part of the Indus Flyway, also known as the Central Asian Flyway — one of the world’s major migratory bird routes linking Central Asia and Siberia to the Arabian Sea. He emphasised that these birds depend on Pakistan as essential feeding and resting grounds during migration.

“Every year, thousands of birds depend on our wetlands, mangrove forests, estuaries, and tidal creeks for food and rest along their journey,” he said.

He referenced recent findings by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and the Bank of Punjab, which estimate that domestic coastal tourism generates appro­ximately $300 million annually, eq­­uivalent to roughly 0.1pc of Pakistan’s GDP.

Mr Chaudhry expressed the government’s intent to strengthen the economy by aligning tourism development with ecological preservation.

“We want to strengthen the economy by connecting tourism with the wetland ecosystem,” he noted, suggesting that sustainable tourism could become a vital tool in conserving natural habitats while supporting local livelihoods.

This year, World Migratory Bird Day, celebrated globally on October 10 and 11, carries the theme “Shared Spaces: Creating Bird-Friendly Cities and Communities.”

The theme emphasises the importance of fostering environments, both urban and natural, that allow wildlife and human populations to coexist harmoniously.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to international conservation efforts, the minister cited the country’s participation in agreements such as the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands and the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS), which obligate member states to protect and sustainably manage key habitats for migratory species.

Ecological value

Mr Chaudhry highlighted critical sites along the Indus Delta, including tidal creeks, mudflats, and extensive mangrove forests, as priority areas for conservation. These habitats serve as vital feeding and roosting grounds for migratory waterbirds and shorebirds.

He also pointed to the southern coastline of Balochistan as a region of immense ecological value. Areas such as Miani Hor and Sonmiani Bay, with their unique combination of mudflats and sandy shores, support large populations of migratory birds and marine life throughout the migration season.

“These coastal zones are not only biodiversity hotspots but also lifelines for communities who depend on fishing and eco-tourism,” Mr Chaudhry said.

In closing, the minister emphasised the importance of striking a balance between economic development and environmental stewardship, noting that the long-term sustainability of both human and wildlife communities hinged on responsible coastal management.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025