E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Actress Diane Keaton dies at 79

Reuters Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am

LOS ANGELES: Diane Keaton, the quirky US actress who won an Academy Award and captured hearts with her endearing performance as Woody Allen’s eccentric, insecure girlfriend in the 1977 romantic comedy Annie Hall, has died at the age of 79.

Keaton, who appeared in more than 60 films, including The Godfather trilogy, The First Wives Club and eight films with Allen, stood out in Hollywood with a personal style that favoured androgynous looks, turtleneck sweaters and her trademark hats.

She earned Oscar nominations for best actress for her portrayal of journalist Louise Bryant in the 1981 political drama, Reds, as a caring aunt to Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1996 family saga Marvin’s Room and opposite Jack Nicholson in the 2003 romantic comedy, Something’s Gotta Give. But it was Annie Hall, which Allen loosely based on his relationship with Keaton, that established her as a consummate actress.

“It was an idealised version of me, let’s put it that way,” Keaton said about the film in an interview with CBS News in 2004.

Annie Hall and Keaton’s dramatic turn as a dedicated teacher by day and prowler of singles bars at night in Looking for Mr Goodbar landed her on the cover of Time magazine in Sept 1977.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

