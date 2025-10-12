E-Paper | October 12, 2025

B’desh army unhappy over warrants against officers

October 12, 2025

DHAKA: The Bangladesh army said on Saturday that arrest warrants issued against senior officers had affected troop morale ahead of elections, but pledged to uphold justice amid rising tensions.

On Wednesday, Bangl­adesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued warrants for two dozen military officers over their alleged role in enforced disappearances during ousted premier Sheikh Hasina’s rule.

The tribunal is prosecuting former senior figures connected to Hasina’s ousted government and her now-banned Awami League party.

The warrants followed an inquiry commission’s verification of more than 250 cases of disappearances, allegedly carried out by security forces, spanning the 15 years that Hasina’s Awami League was in power.

Major General Md Hakimuzzaman, the army’s adjutant general, acknowledged the impact of the tribunal’s move.

“I can’t deny that the arrest warrants against military officers are affecting us, but we will remain steadfast in ensuring justice,” Hakimuzz­aman told reporters in Dhaka.

The interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, has formed the commission to investigate cases of disappearances and has received around 1,700 complaints so far.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

