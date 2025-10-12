E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Chicago crackdown’s first casualty had built a quiet life in US

Reuters Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am

CHICAGO: When Silverio Villegas Gonzalez was 12 minutes late for his shift at Tom & Jerry’s Gyros, a diner on Chicago’s northwest side, his manager knew something was wrong.

The short order cook always let someone know if he was running late, even by just five minutes. Earlier that morning, Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, 38, had been fatally shot by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shortly after dropping his children off at a school and daycare in the suburb of Franklin Park.

The agents were attempting to arrest him as part of a massive immigration sweep launched by President Donald Trump. Silverio was the Chicago crackdown’s first casualty.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement after the Sept 12 incident that Silverio was a criminal illegal alien with a history of reckless driving who steered his car at agents, causing one to fear for his life and fire his weapon, killing him.

The DHS said on Friday that it would conduct its own investigation into the incident after the first agency that responded had finished its review. Both Franklin Park police and the FBI responded to the shooting incident, but it wasn’t clear which agency was investigating.

Interviews with family and co-workers, and a review of public records, present a more nuanced picture of a man who left his quiet village years ago for economic opportunity and worked long hours to support his children.

A man who had gotten sober after heavy drinking resulted in liver disease, and who had become one woman’s steadfast partner.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the slaughter
12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

AS the people of Gaza return to the rubble where their homes once stood, there is a feeling of relief. Two years...
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...
Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...