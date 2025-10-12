Chicago crackdown’s first casualty had built a quiet life in US

CHICAGO: When Silverio Villegas Gonzalez was 12 minutes late for his shift at Tom & Jerry’s Gyros, a diner on Chicago’s northwest side, his manager knew something was wrong.

The short order cook always let someone know if he was running late, even by just five minutes. Earlier that morning, Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, 38, had been fatally shot by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shortly after dropping his children off at a school and daycare in the suburb of Franklin Park.

The agents were attempting to arrest him as part of a massive immigration sweep launched by President Donald Trump. Silverio was the Chicago crackdown’s first casualty.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement after the Sept 12 incident that Silverio was a criminal illegal alien with a history of reckless driving who steered his car at agents, causing one to fear for his life and fire his weapon, killing him.

The DHS said on Friday that it would conduct its own investigation into the incident after the first agency that responded had finished its review. Both Franklin Park police and the FBI responded to the shooting incident, but it wasn’t clear which agency was investigating.

Interviews with family and co-workers, and a review of public records, present a more nuanced picture of a man who left his quiet village years ago for economic opportunity and worked long hours to support his children.

A man who had gotten sober after heavy drinking resulted in liver disease, and who had become one woman’s steadfast partner.

