E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Pakistan thrash Malaysia in Johor Cup opener

Agencies Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am

JOHOR BAHRU (Malaysia): Sufyan Khan struck three times while Nadeem Khan added a brace as Pakistan crushed Malaysia 7-2 in the opening match of the Sultan of Johor Cup on Saturday.

Penalty-corner specialist Sufyan made perfect drag-flick conversions in the third and 21st minutes, either side of Ammar Qusyairi Halim’s goal for Malaysia, at the Taman Daya Stadium before captain Abdul Hannan Shahid made the scoreline 3-1 at half-time.

Nadeem got his first in the 32nd minute with Sufyan completing his hat-trick two minutes later. Azimuddin Shakir Kamaruddin scored for Malaysia a minute later but it only proved to be a consolation as Nadeem got his second in the 44th and Hamza Fayaaz completed the scoring eight minutes from time.

Pakistan’s victory saw them take top spot in the fledgling standings; ahead on goal difference from Australia, who beat New Zealand 4-0, and India, who beat defending champions Great Britain 3-2.

Pakistan next face Britain on Sunday before squaring off against arch-rivals India on Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the slaughter
12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

AS the people of Gaza return to the rubble where their homes once stood, there is a feeling of relief. Two years...
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...
Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...