SA ready for spin challenge as Shan eyes fine start to WTC

LAHORE: Pakistan start their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign of the 2025-27 cycle on Sunday with a challenging home series against holders South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore where spin battle is set to take centre stage.

The Shan Masood-led hosts, who finished an embarrassing last in the nine-team table of the 2023-25 WTC, must raise their game significantly in all departments if they are to resist Aiden Markram-captained tourists who claimed their maiden WTC crown by beating Australia in the final at Lord’s last year.

The Gaddafi Stadium did not host any Test in the previous WTC cycle after the venue was used for the third and final Test between Pakistan and Australia in March 2022. South Africa on their last tour to Pakistan in 2021 lost a two-Test series 2-0.

While both the captains expected a spin-friendly track at the Gaddafi Stadium, there were doubts over the inclusion of key Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan who was suffering from a viral infection.

Though Sajid did practise with the team on Saturday, Shan said that a final decision about the spinner’s inclusion in the playing XI would be taken after getting the advice of the team’s medical panel.

Sajid, 32, with fellow left-arm orthodox spinner Noman Ali have played decisive roles in Pakistan’s several Test victories on spin-friendly tracks, particularly in the home series against England last year when the hosts came back strongly to win the three-match rubber 2-1.

“Sajid is an integral part of our team. [Though] he was sick but bowled in the training session and a decision about his selection will be taken on the advice of the medical team,” Shan said at the news conference.

Other than Sajid and Noman, the Pakistan squad for the series also includes mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed along with uncapped spinners Faisal Akram (left-arm wrist) and Asif Afridi (slow left-arm).

In his presser, Markram while acknowledging Pakistan’s plan to prepare spinning pitches at home said that his players were ready for the challenge.

“We saw how things turned out in the England series in Pakistan’s way and that [spin tracks] was completely fair,” the right-handed batter told reporters.

He added, “Naturally, we are looking forward to the challenges Pakistan will pose in terms of spin-friendly tracks, as we assume.

“As a team not heavily exposed to these conditions, it is going to be exciting and a great opportunity for us to get things right here. So we are putting a lot of focus into that, and ultimately we want to string together five good days of cricket in the first Test,” the skipper said.

Stand-in captain Markram said that though the tourists will dearly miss their regular leader Temba Bavuma (calf strain), who is not part of the squad touring Pakistan, and slow left-arm orthodox spinner Keshav Maharaj (groin problem) in the first Test, the scenario was an opportunity was youngsters to show their mettle.

Maharaj, the 59-Test veteran, is expected to recover before the second Test against Pakistan.

“He [Bavuma] is a big miss for us. He has been doing well for us especially in pressure conditions, but hopefully the boys will try for a good start,” the South African skipper said.

Regarding Maharaj, Markram said, “He is incredible, even when the ball does not spin, so it is a big loss for us.

“But it is also an opportunity for two or three other new spinners of ours to put their hands up and stake a claim, which is really exciting.”

Senuran Muthusamy (slow left-arm orthodox) and Simon Harmer (off-spinner), who last are likely to be in the playing eleven.

Answering a question regarding Babar Azam, Markram said that his bowlers would definitely work to see his back.

“He [Babar] needs no introduction. His wicket will be a big one for us, and one of the bowlers will try to get him out [early].”

Meanwhile, Shan, under whose captaincy Pakistan played 12 Tests losing nine and won only three, said that facing the defending champions in the opening series of the new cycle was a great opportunity for the hosts to fare well in the WTC.

“It’s a good opportunity to play with the team that won the WTC last year,” Shan said. “It’s a measuring stick that we are starting our campaign against them.

“If we do well, it will raise our confidence greatly.”

Top-order batter Shan added, “If we win all the home series then we will need to win a couple of series at away home to make our chances strong for the next WTC’s top position.”

Defending his own performance as batter who possesses an mediocre average of 30.12 in 42 Tests, left-handed Shan said that he was among the team’s top scorers in the last WTC cycle.

The skipper recalled that his team in the previous WTC cycle came closer to beating South Africa, in the first Test held at Centurion, when the hosts edged past Shan’s men by two wickets, in December last year. South Africa eventually swept that series 2-0.

“So we are going [in the forthcoming series] with some positive things and we will try to get better results in the next ten days of Test cricket,” the 35-year-old Shan maintained.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025