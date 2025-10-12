Ivory Coast, Senegal edge closer to booking World Cup berths

CAPE TOWN: An avalanche of goals for the Ivory Coast and Senegal on Friday put both teams on the brink of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, which they can secure with home success in their last group matches next week.

African champions Ivory Coast beat the Seychelles 7-0 away to stay one point ahead of Gabon in the Group ‘F’ standings and they will qualify if they win their final game at home to Kenya on Tuesday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored all four goals for Gabon, before being sent off, as they came from behind to beat the Gambia 4-3 in a thrill-a-minute affair in Nairobi that kept alive their hopes.

Senegal maintained their two-point advantage in Group ‘B’ over the Democratic Republic of Congo as they beat South Sudan 5-0, while the Congolese recorded a 1-0 triumph in Togo.

Senegal will qualify for a third successive World Cup if they beat neighbours Mauritania at home on Tuesday.

In Friday’s later matches, Aiyegun Tosin scored late to put Benin two points clear in Group ‘C’ with a 1-0 victory in Rwanda. Benin have 17 points while South Africa, who drew 0-0 with neighbours Zimbabwe, sit on 15.

Nigeria moved back into contention with 14 points following a 2-1 away victory over Lesotho.

The group will be decided on Tuesday when Benin go away to Nigeria and South Africa host Rwanda.

The final round of African group qualifiers start on Sunday and conclude on Tuesday. Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia have already won groups to claim four of the nine places reserved for Africa. There could be a 10th representative after inter-continental play-offs next March.

The Ivorians were always expected to run riot against the Seychelles, who are 203rd out of 210 countries in the FIFA rankings, but were handed a gift of a penalty after six minutes, which Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare converted to get things going.

After that followed goals for Emmanuel Agbadou, Oumar Diakite and Evann Guessand before halftime, and Yan Diomande, Simon Adingra and Franck Kessie after the break.

Seychelles have conceded 46 goals while losing all nine qualifiers.

The 36-year-old Aubameyang kept alive Gabon’s hopes in a remarkable individual performance with two goals in each half before a needless red card late in the game.

He was booked for breaking the corner flag as he kicked it in celebration and then collected a second caution for a petulant shove on an opponent that means he is suspended for their last game at home to Burundi on Tuesday.

Ismaila Sarr gave Senegal a 29th-minute lead as Iliman Ndiaye delivered a cross to the back post from the right flank and the Everton winger was also the provider for Sadio Mane to score early in the second half.

Sarr then scored his second goal while Nicolas Jackson and Pape Cherif Ndiaye also found the net.

Cedric Bakambu broke away after an interception in the seventh minute to win the game for DR Congo in Lome, moving them to 19 points, two behind Senegal.

BENIN SNATCH KEY WIN

Benin won thanks to Tosin’s 80th-minute goal to retain first place in a group that Nigeria and South Africa were expected to dominate.

Mohau Nkota and Lyle Foster hit the woodwork in a disappointing performance by South Africa, who sorely missed injured striker Iqraam Rayners.

Both teams finished with 10 men after Zimbabwe striker Knowledge Musona and South Africa defender Mbekezile Mbokazi were sent off in the second half having been shown two yellow cards.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, from a penalty, and substitute Akor Adams scored in the second half for Nigeria before Hlompho Kalake halved the deficit.

Both Zimbabwe and Lesotho were handicapped, playing in South Africa as they do not have FIFA-approved stadiums.

Already-qualified Tunisia had a 6-0 win over minnows Sao Tome e Principe in Group ‘H’ with two goals each for Mohamed Ali Ben Romndhane and Elias Saad.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025