18 TLP workers picked up near Regal Chowk

KARACHI: Police on Saturday picked up over one dozen workers of the Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP) when they attempted to reach the Karachi Press Club to hold a protest over an alleged government crackdown against their party in Punjab.

The law enforcers blocked roads leading to the press club by parking buses and placing barricades to prevent TLP gathering.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that the 18 TLP workers were apprehended when they arrived at Regal Chowk and tried to stage a rally towards the KPC.

TLP spokesperson Mohammed Rehan Khan confirmed the arrest of party workers and said that the planned protest could not be held as all roads leading to the KPC were blocked.

He said they were trying to gather in front of the press club on TLP’s countrywide call to lodge a protest over the Punjab government’s action against their ‘Labaik Ya Aqsa’ march.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025