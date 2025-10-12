Five escape death in car crash

SUKKUR: Five occupants of a car narrowly escaped death when the speeding car they were riding dashed against the Kandhra flyover near Rohri and caught fire. They suffered multiple injuries and burns and were rushed to the Sukkur Civil Hospital in a critical condition by Rescue 1122 personnel on Thursday night.

Witnesses said that the car riders — Aftab Shoro, Imam Bakhsh Shoro, Aftab Memon, Mujahid and Kashif, all residents of Shahpur Chakar — struggled and somehow managed to come out of the burning car before the flames completely gutted it.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025