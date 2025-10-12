Iesco collected over Rs16m in fines in Sept

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) imposed and recovered Rs16.7 million in fines from electricity thieves in September.

According to the spokesperson, in compliance with the directives of the federal government and Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Iesco has intensified its ongoing crackdown against electricity theft.

“Dedicated teams are conducting day and night operations across multiple areas,” the spokesperson said.

The Chief Executive of Iesco, Eng Ch Khalid Mahmood, said: “Electricity thieves not only inflict heavy losses on the country’s economy but also violate the rights of honest and law-abiding customers who are regularly paying their electricity bills.”

“During September 2025, our operations teams checked 82,979 meters; 39 meters were found tampered with, while electricity was being supplied directly from 174 meters. Our teams charged 318,000 units to the culprits, and Rs16.7 million in fines was imposed and collected from electricity pilferers. Police also arrested 62 electricity thieves, and dozens of meters were removed,” he stated.

Meanwhile, during a ceremony held to recognise outstanding performance in the financial year 2024–2025, Iesco Director Asim Nazir Raja was honoured with a Performance Award by Chairman Dr Tahir Masood and Chief Executive Engineer Khalid Mahmood.

As the spokesperson of Iesco, Asim Nazir Raja promoted constructive relationship between Iesco and its consumers, the statement claimed.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025