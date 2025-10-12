E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Iesco collected over Rs16m in fines in Sept

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) imposed and recovered Rs16.7 million in fines from electricity thieves in September.

According to the spokesperson, in compliance with the directives of the federal government and Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Iesco has intensified its ongoing crackdown against electricity theft.

“Dedicated teams are conducting day and night operations across multiple areas,” the spokesperson said.

The Chief Executive of Iesco, Eng Ch Khalid Mahmood, said: “Electricity thieves not only inflict heavy losses on the country’s economy but also violate the rights of honest and law-abiding customers who are regularly paying their electricity bills.”

“During September 2025, our operations teams checked 82,979 meters; 39 meters were found tampered with, while electricity was being supplied directly from 174 meters. Our teams charged 318,000 units to the culprits, and Rs16.7 million in fines was imposed and collected from electricity pilferers. Police also arrested 62 electricity thieves, and dozens of meters were removed,” he stated.

Meanwhile, during a ceremony held to recognise outstanding performance in the financial year 2024–2025, Iesco Director Asim Nazir Raja was honoured with a Performance Award by Chairman Dr Tahir Masood and Chief Executive Engineer Khalid Mahmood.

As the spokesperson of Iesco, Asim Nazir Raja promoted constructive relationship between Iesco and its consumers, the statement claimed.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...