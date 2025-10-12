E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Boy ‘kills’ girl before committing suicide in restaurant

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am

ISLAMABAD: A boy allegedly committed suicide after killing a young woman in a restaurant located in the capital’s rural area.

Following the incident, the police registered a case of murder against the boy in response to a complaint lodged by the restaurant’s owner. The boy was identified as Mehran Asghar, 20, a resident of Kahuta, and the girl as Ayza Shahzad, 25, a resident of Gujar Khan.

The police quoted the restaurant owner as saying that the couple came to his restaurant located in Humak Model Town in the afternoon and moved to the family hall upstairs. Pulao was served to them as they ordered, while the staff attended to other customers.

About half an hour later, the owner heard three gunshots. He, along with a waiter, went upstairs and found the door of the family hall locked from the inside. Looking under the door, he saw the boy and the girl lying on the floor in a pool of blood and immediately informed the police and Rescue 1122.

Later, a delivery boy entered the hall through a window. When Rescue 1122 arrived, they opened the door. The boy was found dead with a pistol near him, while the girl was injured but alive. She was taken to hospital by Rescue 1122 but died before reaching there. Authorities believe the boy shot the girl before committing suicide.

The Humak police stated that preliminary investigation suggested that two boys and two girls had come to the restaurant and ordered meals. A heated argument occurred between Mehran and Ayza Shahzad before the incident.

The other boy and girl left, leaving the two alone at the restaurant. Police believe that all four individuals were employed at a factory in the area.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

