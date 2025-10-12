E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Man held under parents protection law

Our Correspondent Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am

TAXILA: The police on Saturday arrested an accused over beating, trashing and misbehaving with his elderly mother, under the Parents Protection Ordinance 2021.

The woman has reported to police that her son beat and locked her in a room after hurling life-threatening threats for not transferring the land in his name.

On her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested him. Under the ordinance, trashing parents is a punishable offence, with those found guilty may face a prison term of up to one year or a fine, or both.” The police sent the accused to bars and started further investigation.

Meanwhile, as part of a district-wide campaign against proclaimed offenders, Hassanabdal police on Saturday arrested two wanted suspects who were named in a 2024 criminal case.

The police spokesman said that a police team succeeded in tracing and arresting two nominated accused who were wanted in a case registered in 2024, under Sections 279, 337-G, 427 and 201 PPC. The suspects had been evading arrest and were listed among proclaimed offenders. The arrested individuals have been presented at the police station, and further investigation is underway.

The district police reiterated that the crackdown on absconders and criminals will continue until all offenders are brought to justice.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

