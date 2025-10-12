Two FBR officials killed in Kohat checkpost attack

KOHAT/SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Two officials of the Federal Board of Revenue were killed when unidentified attackers opened fire on them at a checkpost near the Kohat tunnel toll plaza on Saturday.

The bodies of the victims, who died on the spot, were shifted to the KDA Divisional Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. They were identified as sepoy Nazar Mohammad, and Naib Qasid Muqadar Ali.

Eyewitnesses said that unknown persons came in a car, sprayed the victims, who were standing beside their official vehicle, with bullets and then fled.

The Counter-Terrorism Department registered a case against the unknown attackers under sections 302, 324, 353 of Pakistan Penal Code, and Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act.

The security forces cordoned off the area after the incident and launched a search operation, but till filing of this report no arrest had been made.

Recently, seven staff members of customs department had been killed at Gulshanabad checkpost in Lachi tehsil of Kohat district.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, the FBR said that in the early hours of October 11, while performing their official duties at a checkpost near Kohat toll plaza, the officials were attacked by unidentified armed assailants. Both officials embraced martyrdom on the spot in this senseless and cowardly act of terrorism, it added.

The FBR and Regional Tax Office, Peshawar, extended their deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

SOCIAL ACTIVIST KILLED: A local social activist was killed and his companion was injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle they were onboard in Upper South Waziristan district on Saturday, the police said.

District police officer Arshad Khan said the incident occurred when the two activists, Eid Nawaz and Attish Khan Mehsud, were travelling in the vehicle in the Tiarza tehsil. As a result, Nawaz was killed on the spot, while Attish Mehsud was seriously injured. The attackers escaped the area after the incident.

Following the attack, Tiarza police station SHO Nazirullah reached the site and collected evidence.

DPO Arshad Khan told Dawn that a search and clearance operation had been launched to track down the perpetrators, while coordination with intelligence and security agencies was ongoing to identify the group involved.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025