Two siblings die in Charsadda road accident

CHARSADDA: A college student and his sister were killed when a private school bus ran over their motorcycle near Kaladhair Chowk on Ghani Khan Road here on Saturday, the police said.

They said that Zulqarnain Hassan and his sister, Iqra Shakir were going from their village in Mandani to a private college in Charsadda city when the bus of a private school going at a high speed hit their bike. Both of them died instantly.

After the accident, the bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for postmortem. The victims’ father, Shakirullah, told police that the accident occurred due to the negligence and speeding of the bus driver, Shafiullah, a resident of Ali Jan Kali Zaim area.

Police registered a case, arrested the bus driver, and impounded the bus.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025