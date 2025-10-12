E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Two siblings die in Charsadda road accident

Our Correspondent Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am

CHARSADDA: A college student and his sister were killed when a private school bus ran over their motorcycle near Kaladhair Chowk on Ghani Khan Road here on Saturday, the police said.

They said that Zulqarnain Hassan and his sister, Iqra Shakir were going from their village in Mandani to a private college in Charsadda city when the bus of a private school going at a high speed hit their bike. Both of them died instantly.

After the accident, the bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for postmortem. The victims’ father, Shakirullah, told police that the accident occurred due to the negligence and speeding of the bus driver, Shafiullah, a resident of Ali Jan Kali Zaim area.

Police registered a case, arrested the bus driver, and impounded the bus.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...