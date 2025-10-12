Commissioner visits exam centres in Orakzai

KOHAT: The commissioner Kohat division, Motasim Billah Shah, has said that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found involved in cheating or unlawful activities during the 2nd term FA/F.Sc examinations.

While visiting the Orakzai district, the commissioner remarked that “students are the future of the nation and their hard work, honesty and character form the foundation of the country’s progress.”

Accompanied by the deputy commissioner Orakzai, Muhammad Irfanuddin, he inspected examination centres in Orakzai district.

During the inspection, the commissioner met with students, teachers and examination staff, closely reviewing the overall arrangements.

The commissioner checked staff attendance, security measures, distribution of examination materials, lighting and power arrangements and facilities provided for students.

