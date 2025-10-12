ESSAY: MIGRATING TO A NEW BRITAIN

The promise of a new life abroad often comes with a steep learning curve and humble beginnings.

Three years ago, I embarked on a journey to the United Kingdom (UK) for a Master’s degree, hoping to redefine my future and that of my family. Before my departure, I was flooded with unsolicited advice, a mix of genuine past experience and fearmongering hearsay. Many flat-out told me I would fail, citing the difficulty of completing a Master’s while managing a family.

I tuned out the noise, choosing instead to focus my energy on what was likely seen as unrealistic optimism, bordering on sheer idealism. My husband left his well-placed job and my son left his school, one of the best in Pakistan, where he was thriving.

BACK TO THE CLASSROOM

Between 2022 and 2024, nearly 2.5 million Pakistanis migrated in search of better opportunities, most in the hope of earning wages in pounds and dollars. As part of this mass exodus, I immersed myself in a rigorous routine — attending university, finding part-time jobs and running a home.

I loved the interaction with my lecturers and fellow students. While I excelled academically, integration into British society took far longer than anticipated. The early days were a masterclass in unintentional comedy. My greatest discovery? The word “interesting” is the most lethal tool in the British arsenal. It’s their diplomatic way of saying, “That’s a truly terrible idea, but bless your heart for trying.”

Similarly, I had to stop myself from launching into a detailed medical history every time someone asked, “Are you okay?” It’s not a question; it’s just the equivalent of a verbal door-knock. And let’s not even start on the local food; I’ve concluded that chicken and curry with pulao is a dish invented purely for the purpose of breaking a South Asian cook’s heart.

My story is unlike most others because I went back to student life after almost two decades. During my first semester, I found out we were all looking for the elusive part-time job — signing up at university job portals and sharing our CVs. Most ended up with cash-in-hand jobs, paying as little as £4 an hour, as opposed to the minimum wage of £12.21 for adults. I was comparatively lucky: my prior media and communications experience helped me secure better-paid work.

The true currency, however, was hope, often fuelled by the worst kind of motivational cliché: “I know a student who worked so hard, they were offered a sponsorship and now they’re successfully thriving.” This statement is deeply problematic. It peddles an illusory dream that demands massive sacrifices in health and social life, yet it keeps the desperate chase alive.

THE CHALLENGES OF ACCLIMATISATION

Before leaving for the UK, I worked in television, both behind the camera and as a presenter. I also launched a digital advocacy organisation, focusing on the rights of women and the girl child, which won awards and recognition. But in the UK, I found myself to be almost invisible, having to prove myself again.

Initially, the anonymity was welcome, but it became a struggle with time. I lost parts of me in the process but worked hardest to keep my spirit. It has been somewhat similar for my husband who, while lucky enough to find work in the same industry as he was associated with in Pakistan, misses his family terribly. My son seems to have adjusted the best, revelling in the academic and recreational options at his disposal.

As an international student from Pakistan, I was confronted with racism during the first few weeks. Two drunken men outside a pub sneered at me, shouting “Paki”, an ethnic slur directed at people of Pakistani or South Asian heritage. With my 10-year-old son beside me, I moved along quickly, hoping his sensitive ears did not register the prejudice.

Such social challenges heightened my sensitivity to instances of bias and microaggression. A friend, working on a helpline for a health company, states that she speaks perfect English but, sometimes, when people hear her name, which sounds South Asian, the caller requests to speak to someone “British”.

COUNTING OUR BLESSINGS

Slowly, the rewards of Western life transitioned from surprising luxuries to welcome norms. The stability was the key: reliable systems and predictable, day-to-day routines seamlessly integrated into my family’s life.

I started truly enjoying the lovely English weather (yes, really!) and expanded my network, forging friendships that have become like family. Professionally, a door opened that I never expected: I found work in public relations and communications for a tech cooperative, made easier by my past experience in media and strengthened by my recent Master’s degree. This new sense of security and creative freedom spurred me on to explore — I signed up for open mics, poetry readings and mountain hikes.

Best of all, essential services such as free healthcare (NHS), excellent public transport, robust labour laws and very limited crime felt like an absolute blessing.

However, this didn’t happen overnight. During my time as a student, I survived on a tiny budget and was dependent on my husband for expenses. At the same time, we saw our savings evaporate as we tried to manage household expenses and two students — our son and me.

In this, we found support from known and unknown quarters, primarily the large South Asian diaspora in the UK. One such example is of a Pakistan restaurant called Sanam on Curry Mile in Manchester, famous for giving food to those in need, no questions asked.

During religious holidays and festivals, I longed to reconnect with my cultural identity. The Muslim community and local mosques were welcoming, yet the melancholy persisted in the absence of family. Most students like me sought solace in small events and communities that provided familiarity and celebrated diversity.

TEMPERING EXPECTATIONS

As students and aspiring immigrants continue to leave countries like Pakistan in pursuit of improved opportunities, the reality of life abroad is often starkly different from expectations.

The experience is not that of a tourist; it is a tightrope walk, governed by increasingly restrictive global policies. Immigration policies in the UK have grown stricter and, as of January 2024, the government has banned most international students from bringing dependents — a major policy shift.

An increase in the minimum salary requirement for a skilled worker visa to £38,700 has also made it considerably more difficult for graduates to secure a post-study life. Another recent announcement also states that the qualifying duration for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) — the permanent right for a non-UK citizen to live in the UK — will be increased to 10 years from five years and there are new, stricter English language requirements, including for dependents.

The far right is increasingly gaining popularity and I’ve become wary of the social tensions that often flare in the summer months. This pattern held true during the riots in August 2024, when violent rage consumed Manchester, Liverpool, Stoke-on-Trent and several other UK towns and cities, fuelled by misinformation and deepening public fear.

POST SCRIPT

This journey has redefined not just my family’s future, but my very understanding of opportunity and stability. While I am one of the fortunate ones who found a footing, my story is a single data point in the vast exodus of skilled Pakistanis.

My gratitude for this transformation is now tempered with a new responsibility: to channel the security and skills I’ve gained here into something that, one day, might contribute to a Pakistan where such a desperate, hopeful exodus is a choice, and not a necessity.

The writer is a communications professional in the UK

Published in Dawn, EOS, October 12th, 2025