ADVICE: AUNTIE AGNI

Dear Auntie,

I hope you’re doing well. A situation at home has been bothering me for some weeks. My uncle (my dad’s youngest brother) has been living with our family for over 10 years now. He has two jobs; however, his major expenses are covered by us. For example, my parents built him a room and a separate bathroom, while the five members of our family share one. His food, washing, electricity and every other expense are taken care of by us. He even has my dad’s old car and motorbike.

His family (who lives at my grandmother’s house in Sahiwal) had come to stay with us during the summer for over two months. Since we are not well-adjusted to living in joint family systems, this raised some concerns for my mother, who works 9-5 along with my father to provide for us. There were many problems silently dealt with, though no arguments or misbehaviour occurred between our families.

One night, after constant stress in the house, I called my cousin (the daughter of my dad’s elder brother) for some advice and clarity — I thought she could understand me and maybe guide me on how to cope with the situation. While I was explaining my issues, my aunt (my dad’s sister) heard my cousin speaking to me and got a hint of what the conversation was about. A catastrophe hit when she, I believe, misjudged and misinterpreted what I was saying and told everyone, including my grandmother, about it. My cousin also told on me.

‘I Caused A Family Rift’

The next day, my uncle and his family were called back, and my father had to handle everything. They are now blaming my mother for manipulating me and causing a rift between the families. This situation is really upsetting for me. I never wanted to hurt anybody’s feelings but, now, the tension is quite toxic. The worst part is that my father did not allow any conversation to happen after that.

Confused-and-Concerned

Dear Confused-and-Concerned,

Oh dear... you’ve found yourself in the middle of a family tangle. Some good intentions, a little bit of gossip, and a dash of miscommunication has turned into a mess. So, this isn’t entirely your fault. You were stressed and were looking for support, which is normal. However, you chose the wrong person to confide in.

Now you know that word travels fast in desi families. Honestly, it’s best to be cautious about whom you talk to about sensitive matters. Your cousin and aunt should have respected your privacy but they didn’t. The best thing you can do is stop defending yourself.

Just avoid repeating the incident. And especially avoid trying to ‘fix’ it by talking to the same people. The more you explain, the worse the misunderstanding will become. Instead, be patient and let some time pass. In the meantime, continue to be the decent human being that you are.

Since your mother is being blamed quite unfairly, be nice and considerate towards her. As for your father… it seems he’s also trying to contain the damage. Just let him be in order to keep the peace.

As for you, let this be a lesson learnt about family politics. Not every relative can handle your innermost thoughts. The circle of people that you trust should be very, very small and select. Next time you need to talk about family, do so with a trusted friend instead.

In the meantime, you can just continue being a decent human in a way that everyone can see that you didn’t intend to be malicious. And, of course, just wait a little bit. This too shall pass.

Published in Dawn, EOS, October 12th, 2025