2 terrorists killed, 2 injured in KP’s Hasan Khel, operation underway: police

Two terrorists have been killed and two injured during an ongoing operation in the Hasan Khel tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar district, police said on Saturday.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Dr Mian Saeed told Dawn.com, “Three more terrorists have been intercepted, and additional reinforcements have been dispatched for the ongoing operation.”

“Hasan Khel police, displaying courage, bravery and professionalism, have repelled the terrorist attack,” he said in a statement.

“There are fears that the terrorists may be killed during the exchange of fire, as the police thwarted their nefarious intentions through timely action,” the statement said, adding that heavy police force had been called in.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

A day ago, two terrorists, including one reported to be the mastermind behind the killing of four officials in April, were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in KP’s Bannu district, according to the Counter-Terrorism Department.

On Wednesday, 11 security personnel, including a lieutenant colonel and a major, had been killed in an exchange of fire between the forces and TTP terrorists in KP’s Orakzai district, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.