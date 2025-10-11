GENERAL SESSION 2: A Greener Punjab To Combat Air Pollution | Air We Breathe Conference | Dawn Media

Updated 11 Oct, 2025 Afghan policy Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.

11 Oct, 2025 Clearing the air UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...

11 Oct, 2025 Observing traffic rules THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...

10 Oct, 2025 Frayed lives EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...

Updated 10 Oct, 2025 Terror surge AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...