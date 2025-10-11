Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ‘minor’ traffic violations deserves a closer examination. While hearing a case, Chief Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar described the registration of criminal cases and impounding of vehicles driven by citizens without valid licences as “excessive and unlawful”. He reasoned that such harsh penalties undermine citizens’ rights and the principle of proportionality in law enforcement. While the honourable justice may have been speaking out of well-meaning concern for citizens, some of whom have had to face very strict punishments recently at the hands of Islamabad’s traffic police, one must also look at this issue from the other perspective: can individuals not officially cleared to drive vehicles be allowed to do so, and if not, what would be an adequate deterrent for them?

The IHC chief justice believes that “Creating a criminal record over a minor traffic violation can permanently damage a citizen’s reputation and employment prospects”. That may be true, but what of the civilian lives that are directly imperilled by an untrained, unlicensed driver? There is permanency in the loss of life as well. Often, infractions that seem relatively minor can have severe consequences. In cities like Karachi, going the wrong way on roads is commonly considered one such ‘minor offence’. However, it seems to be the leading cause of major traffic disruptions, and remains a serious road hazard. It must be kept in perspective that traffic rules are put in place to maintain order and ensure safety on the roads. Enforcement failures can create chaotic and, often, very dangerous situations for other commuters, which is why the rules need to be strict and uniformly observed. Therefore, while there is good reason to disallow traffic police officials from resorting to excessive punishments, there is also a need to strengthen their ability to enforce compliance and make sure that the roads are safe for everyone.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025