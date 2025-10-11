From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Wonsan falls

TOKYO: Wonsan, main Communist east coast port, fell to South Korean troops today [Oct 10], according to front line reports… . The airfield there … is also in their hands and, gave the South Koreans a position to strike westwards on the Communist capital of Pyongyang. United Nations tanks and infantry in their drive on Pyongyang from the south, today burst out on either side of North Korean troops manning defences just north of the 38th Parallel.

The British Commonwealth brigade led a westward thrust across the Esong River towards the west coast port of Haeju, 90 miles south of Pyongyang. Troops of the American First Cavalry Division … fought … to about four miles north of the 38th Parallel. The determined Northerners, dug on hills above the road, poured down concentrated mortar, machine gun and rifle fire. In the words of one wounded GI: “These guys only stop fighting when they are dead.”

[Meanwhile, according to Dawn’s correspondent in Karachi,] the Motamer-e-Alam-e-Islami, has started a world-wide campaign for obtaining signed pledges demanding the [UN] to take “determined action in the case of Kashmir…”

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025