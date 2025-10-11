E-Paper | October 11, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Ford’s assurance

News agencies Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:12am

WASHINGTON: President Ford pledged US support for Pakistan’s economic development, independence and territorial integrity, during a … meeting … with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Aziz Ahmed, the White House said. Mr. Ahmed met the President during a brief visit to Washington on his way back from New York, where he attended the [UNGA]. The White House said … Mr Ford assured Mr. Ahmed of continued US interest in Pakistan’s economic development … and continued support for its independence and territorial integrity. It said Mr. Ford also reaffirmed US support for efforts by Pakistan and other countries towards peace … in South Asia.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Larkana,] the Sind Chief Minister Mr Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi said here today [Oct 10] that the question of provincial autonomy has been finally settled in the Constitution with the consent of all political parties… . Addressing a Press conference … Mr Jatoi said any revival of this touchy … issue could jeopardise the integrity … of the country. Asked about his views on the statement made by certain people in Punjab, fanning parochial feelings … he said … “I am greatly disturbed.”

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

AS unconfirmed reports continue to circulate regarding the elimination of banned TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud in ...
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...