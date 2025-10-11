From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Ford’s assurance

WASHINGTON: President Ford pledged US support for Pakistan’s economic development, independence and territorial integrity, during a … meeting … with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Aziz Ahmed, the White House said. Mr. Ahmed met the President during a brief visit to Washington on his way back from New York, where he attended the [UNGA]. The White House said … Mr Ford assured Mr. Ahmed of continued US interest in Pakistan’s economic development … and continued support for its independence and territorial integrity. It said Mr. Ford also reaffirmed US support for efforts by Pakistan and other countries towards peace … in South Asia.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Larkana,] the Sind Chief Minister Mr Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi said here today [Oct 10] that the question of provincial autonomy has been finally settled in the Constitution with the consent of all political parties… . Addressing a Press conference … Mr Jatoi said any revival of this touchy … issue could jeopardise the integrity … of the country. Asked about his views on the statement made by certain people in Punjab, fanning parochial feelings … he said … “I am greatly disturbed.”

