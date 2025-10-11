Climate-resilience is our only option

PAKISTAN faces a defining moment as the nation’s fight against the climate change phenomenon requires urgent and bold steps. The recent catastrophic floods in Punjab, affecting over two million people and hurting the national economy, highlighted how deeply and directly national security and social stability are linked to climate vulnerabilities.

The destruction of homes and livelihoods requires a thorough re-evaluation of national priorities. The updated National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) 2021 outlined strategies for climate-compatible development. Likewise, the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) approved in 2023 sought to strengthen defences against climate shocks.

Though these plans are praiseworthy, their implementation has been hindered by challenges, such as political instability, inadequate institutional capacity, and insufficient financial resources.

To match national priorities with climate facts, a paradigm shift is crucial. This involves integrating climate considerations into all sectors, from agriculture and water management to urban planning and disaster response. Moreover, promoting cross-border partnerships, particularly with neighbouring countries, is essential to address transboundary challenges, such as water management and disaster preparedness.

It is incumbent upon our policymakers to rise above temporary politics and adopt a long-term, climate-proof development strategy. This includes ensuring the effective implementation of existing policies, enhancing institutional frame-

works, and mobilising resources for climate action. Furthermore, public awareness and community engagement are critical to the task of building a collective response to this existential threat.

Apart from emergency relief, Pakistan’s long-term stability is at a serious risk owing to the economic cost of climate change. Repeated floods, droughts and heatwaves have been damaging crops, reducing productivity, and straining fiscal resources that are already fragile.

Agriculture, which employs over 40 per cent of the national workforce, is mainly vulnerable, risking food security and rural livelihoods. In the absence of immediate adaptation, the growth of national gross domestic product (GDP) could sharply decline, undermining stability.

Geopolitical dimensions also remain underexplored. Pakistan relies on shared rivers under the Indus Waters Treaty. Climate-induced changes in river flows heighten tensions with neighbouring countries, risking diplomatic friction and threatening water security, a core aspect of national sovereignty.

Social equity and vulnerability also demand attention. Vulnerable groups, including women, children and rural poor, are hit the hardest. Ignoring these disparities compromises social cohesion and undermines national unity.

On the positive side, technological innovation and renewable energy present opportunities. Solar, wind and climate-smart agriculture can reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and create jobs as they build resistance. Finally, civil society and youth activism are important. Grassroots awareness, community-led adaptation, and advocacy campaigns can compel leadership to deliver and bridge the gap between policy and practice.

A holistic, multi-sectoral approach integrating economic, geopolitical, social and technological dimensions is indis-

pensable for safeguarding Pakistan’s national interest in the era of climate change. The overlap between national interest and climate change presents both challenges and opportunities. Pakistan can safeguard its future and uphold its commitment to sustainable development by making climate security a central point.

Muhammad Shahjahan Memon

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025