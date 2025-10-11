E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Act of selfless valour

From the Newspaper Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

THE martyrdom of Maj Adnan Aslam last month demonstrates that the noblest of human virtues, which is to sacrifice one’s life for others, is still alive. In a cowardly, morally decadent terrorist attack in Bannu, the Pakistan Army officer did not just fight courageously, but also demonstrated a form of bravery that transcends the human limits of selflessness.

The drone footage revealed that while combating the terrorists, Maj Adnan, without a second thought, laid himself over his fallen comrade, safeguarding his soldier’s life rather than his own. This presented an opportunity to the hostile terrorist, but fate had already decided his end as another soldier arrived on the scene and eliminated the threat immediately. However, Maj Adnan’s act, as altruistic, valorous and great as it was, left him with several injuries.

He was later shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi. The spirit of selflessness, love and care for his fellow comrade was so deeply ingrained in him that when he opened his eyes, he asked whether his friend, whom he had tried to protect, was safe. Much to his relief, his comrade was safe. But, to the nation’s misfortune, the epitome of loyalty, brotherhood and unshakable gallantry succumbed to his injuries.

This is where all rhetoric vanishes, where all mouthpieces are silenced, and human eyes cannot help but shed a tear. Our armed forces are not merely a body of uniformed individuals trained to root out the enemies; they are immersed in the tradition of protecting their brothers, and Pakistanis at all costs. They display their unwavering resolve and courage. The nation lost one hero, but his story of courage will surely give birth to a thousand others.

Hamza Mustafa Soomro
Shikarpur

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

