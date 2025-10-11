E-Paper | October 11, 2025

TAX CERTIFICATE

Published October 11, 2025

TAX CERTIFICATE: Every week, water vendors from a multinational company come to our home, deliver water and tell us about the hefty general sales tax (GST) being charged on it. They charge the bill inclusive of the GST, but never provide a certificate or any record at the end of the year even when requested. This shows that while such vendors charge GST from customers, they might not be paying the whole amount to the government. Now imagine how much money they would be making by charging

GST from hundreds of customers. The authorities concerned must take notice of the matter and make the vendors provide a record to all their customers.

Shaharyar
Karachi

SCHOOLS IN DERA BUGTI: The Dera Bugti district is famous for its natural gas resources, but the poor residents of this rich area are still living in primitive times. They remain deprived of many basic facilities, including a reasonable school and college. As the children turn seven or eight, parents send them to work as waiters or mechanics to earn money for the household. This is due to the lack of awareness about education and a serious dearth of such opportunities. The government should set up schools and colleges in the district to ensure a bright future for our children.

Farooq Hamzani Bugti
Dera Bugti

SO-CALLED HIGH SCHOOL: The Government Girls High School Hirronk in Turbat lacks essential resources required for quality education. There is a severe shortage of textbooks, laboratory instruments and even clean drinking water. Students are forced to go outside the school premises to fetch water, which not only disrupts their learning process, but also poses serious health and safety risks. Without proper resources, students remain unable to prepare effectively for their exams and struggle to develop the skills they need for higher education. The government should provide all basic facilities in this so-called high school. Otherwise, students will continue to suffer.

Sazeen Nusrat
Turbat

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

