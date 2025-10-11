Airlines urge patience amid staffing issues

WASHINGTON: A group representing major US airlines urged air travellers on Friday to be patient as air traffic control (ATC) staffing issues delayed travel for a fifth straight day.

“It is safe to fly, but ATC staffing shortages strain the system and cause flights to be spaced out, slowing down everything,” said Airlines for America, the trade group representing American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and other major carriers, warning of delays or cancellations.

“The bottom line is that anyone heading to the airport right now is encouraged to pack their patience.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said staffing issues were resulting in delays at airports like Phoenix, Newark and New York LaGuardia and more are expected. More than 2,500 flights were delayed on Friday, after 22,000 had been delayed since Monday. Air travel is expected to rise in the United States during the three-day Columbus Day holiday weekend.

Earlier, the head of the FAA said that the agency is facing continuing air traffic control staffing shortages as a US government shutdown entered its 10th day, but emphasised safety would not be compromised.

“Staffing shortages have increased across the country,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in an email to employees. “Safety will never be compromised. When staffing constraints occur, we will reduce the flow of air traffic into affected airports and centres to maintain safe operations.” Some 13,000 air traffic controllers and about 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers must still turn up for work during the government shutdown, but they are not being paid.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025