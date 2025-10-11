E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Three nabbed ‘tampering with’ power meter

A Correspondent Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

OKARA: A field team of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) caught three suspects allegedly involved in tampering with a power meter to reverse their readings, who were arrested by Basirpur police after offering resistance.

According to the FIR registered by the police, a Lesco team visited Basirpur’s Huspura locality on Thursday, where it allegedly caught two suspects -- Sheraz and Intizar -- red-handed while tampering with a power meter, owned by a consumer, Arif.

As the officials tried to overpower the three suspects, they offered resistance and manhandled the Lesco team.

However, on being informed of the situation on the 15 helpline, a team of Basirpur police reached the spot and arrested the three suspects.

The police recovered mobile phones, a laptop and other tools used in meter tampering from the suspects and registered a case against them under sections 462 J, 186 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Lesco Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Asif Sohail.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

