CM discusses trade with Saudi businessmen

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met a high-level delegation of the Saudi-Pak Joint Business Council arriving here on Friday and discussed avenues for enhanced trade and investment through cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

Earlier, the chief minister received the Saudi delegation at the airport here and held a meeting with Prince Mansour bin Muhammad bin Saad Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi-Pak Business Forum, who was leading the team.

During the meeting, the CM lauded the KSA’s visionary leadership and its unwavering support for Pakistan in times of need. She also extended heartfelt gratitude to the Saudi ambassador for providing essential household supplies to the flood-affected communities in Pakistan, highlighting it as a gesture of true brotherhood and solidarity. “The visit of the Saudi delegation marks another milestone in further strengthening of economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia,” she said.

AUTISM SCHOOL: Over 5,000 differently-abled children have been enrolled with the Maryam Nawaz Autism School within a short span of time.

This was highlighted at a meeting on special education presided over by the chief minister, where she announced that underprivileged children would receive free therapy and education at the school. She also approved a proposal to include differently-abled children in the ‘Himmat Card’ programme.

The Punjab government has decided to engage world-class autism experts to enhance the quality of education and therapy services for autistic children. Approval was also granted for the procurement of 48 new buses. She also approved uniform designs for the students, teachers and staff of the autism school.

Moreover, she constituted a 13-member Board of Governors and a three-year strategic plan for the Autism Resource Centre.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025