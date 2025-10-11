Katcha gangs kidnap three cattle herders

LAHORE: Three shepherds were kidnapped allegedly by Katcha robbers from the Alipur area of district Muzaffargarh the other day.

Last week also, the gangs had kidnapped a landlord from a village Kundai of tehsil Alipur. Police launched an operation in the riverine area to recover them.

In the first information report, Ghulam Abbas stated that his brother Junaid Abbas, nephew Mashooq Ali and cousin Rasheed Ahmad were herding their goats at village Sarki on Oct 9 when Zaffar alias Zaffari Jhabail and Ghulam Qadir alias Gumni Gopang along with 16 unidentified persons reached there. The suspects were heavily armed and they took the three goat herders hostage, tied them with a rope and beat them severely. The suspects hurled threats of dire consequences and took the victims away.

Kundai police registered the kidnap case and launched an investigation.

On Friday, a heavy police contingent, led by Muzaffargarh District Police Officer Syed Ghazanfar Shah, launched the operation in the riverine area of tehsil Alipur. The police and gangsters exchanged heavy gunfire but the suspects along with abducted persons escaped from their hideouts.

The DPO told Dawn that the Katcha dacoits had kidnapped the shepherds from the riverine area and Zafri Jhabail was their gang leader.

He said the police had started the operation to recover abductees and the gangs were currently hiding in the Katcha area of tehsil Rojhan, district Rajanpur. The officer claimed that they were making all-out efforts for safe return of the abductees.

