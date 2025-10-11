AI-powered environmental chatbot launched

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday launched the first-ever “EcoBot”, a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot designed to provide real-time environmental information and guidance to the public.

Punjab Environment Protection and Climate Change Department (EPCCD) had introduced the project for digital transformation and climate action.

The EcoBot, powered by AI, enables users to interact in simple conversational language. Through WhatsApp, citizens can scan a QR code available on the department’s website and social media pages to chat with the bot. By sending a simple message like meri hawa kaisi hai? or how is my air?, users can instantly receive real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) updates for their respective cities.

The system integrates live environmental monitoring feeds from the department’s air quality monitoring stations, allowing it to present accurate, hour-by-hour pollution levels. Beyond air quality, the bot also offers educational tips, awareness messages, and guidance on how to protect oneself from smog and air pollution — particularly as Lahore and other cities approach the winter smog season.

EcoBot can provide real-time information, guidance

The department’s technical team designed the chatbot to support both English and Urdu inputs, ensuring accessibility for a wide demographic. In addition to air quality, future updates are expected to include features such as noise pollution data, waste management information, and reporting mechanisms for environmental violations. The bot currently provides AQI data for major urban centres including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Multan, with plans to expand to more districts across Punjab.

EPCCD Secretary Silwat Saeed said that EcoBot was a major leap towards public engagement and environmental transparency. She said that the system was aimed at making environmental data, especially air quality information, accessible to every citizen with just a single message. “Citizens no longer need to navigate complex websites or rely on fragmented updates,” Ms Saeed said, adding that EcoBot would bring environmental intelligence directly to their phones, helping them stay informed and make conscious, healthy choices in their daily lives.

EPCCD spokesman Sajid Bashir said that the EcoBot had been equipped with AI to not only deliver data, but also communicate in a friendly, human-like manner.

He said that public participation was essential for the success of any environmental policy. “With tools like EcoBot, citizens are expected to become proactive partners in monitoring pollution, promoting eco-friendly habits, and supporting clean energy practices,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025