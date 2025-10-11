170 TLP workers held in Sahiwal div

SAHIWAL: Over the past 30 hours, some 170 individuals, including district and tehsil office-bearers, ticket-holders, workers, and activists of Tehrik-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), were arrested by police and law enforcement agencies across the Sahiwal division.

The arrests were made by police and different law enforcement agencies personnel from various police stations jurisdictions across the division’s seven tehsils.

As per the latest figures, 70 TLP members were detained in Pakpattan, 40 in Sahiwal, and 60 in Okara.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025