‘Web portal’ to register extortion complaints: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar announced on Friday that a web portal was being developed to help traders register their complaints online against extortion threats and other crimes in the city.

The initiative is being taken as traders have reported facing ‘inconvenience’ when visiting police stations to lodge FIRs.

“All complaints submitted through this portal will be addressed promptly, and police action will be taken immediately to ensure redressal,” said the minister while speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Police Office.

Flanked by Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, the minister said any complaint related to extortion chits or threats submitted through the new web portal would lead to immediate registration of an FIR, and all legal measures would be ensured against those involved.

“Protecting the business community and providing them with a safe and free business environment are among the top priorities of the Sindh government,” said the minister.

He said that Karachi is Pakistan’s economic hub and it was the foremost priority of the government to provide a peaceful environment to the business community of the city.

He claimed that the issue of extortion was blown disproportionately, however, the Specialised Investigation Unit (SIU/CIA) and the district police were committed to eradicating the menace and were conducting effective and coordinated operations

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025