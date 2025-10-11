E-Paper | October 11, 2025

‘Web portal’ to register extortion complaints: minister

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar announced on Friday that a web portal was being developed to help traders register their complaints online against extortion threats and other crimes in the city.

The initiative is being taken as traders have reported facing ‘inconvenience’ when visiting police stations to lodge FIRs.

“All complaints submitted through this portal will be addressed promptly, and police action will be taken immediately to ensure redressal,” said the minister while speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Police Office.

Flanked by Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, the minister said any complaint related to extortion chits or threats submitted through the new web portal would lead to immediate registration of an FIR, and all legal measures would be ensured against those involved.

“Protecting the business community and providing them with a safe and free business environment are among the top priorities of the Sindh government,” said the minister.

He said that Karachi is Pakistan’s economic hub and it was the foremost priority of the government to provide a peaceful environment to the business community of the city.

He claimed that the issue of extortion was blown disproportionately, however, the Specialised Investigation Unit (SIU/CIA) and the district police were committed to eradicating the menace and were conducting effective and coordinated operations

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

AS unconfirmed reports continue to circulate regarding the elimination of banned TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud in ...
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...