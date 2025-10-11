E-Paper | October 11, 2025

‘Point’ bus runs over, kills KU student on campus

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

KARACHI: A recklessly driven Karachi University (KU) bus ran over and killed a female student on the campus bus on Friday, police said.

The victim was identified as Aniqa Saeed, a second-year student of the social work department.

The police said that she had gotten off a campus bus, commonly known as ‘points bus’, near the Dr Mahmood Hussain Library and was attempting to cross the road when a second point bus, apparently trying to overtake a third one, hit and ran her over.

The student suffered critical injuries and died on the spot. The accident angered students, resulting in protests on the campus.

Mubina Town SHO Mohammed Nawaz told Dawn that driver Iqbal Khan was arrested and the vehicle impounded. He said no one had approached the police to lodge an FIR till late in the night.

Regarding students’ protest, he said that they chanted slogans for a while and later dispersed peacefully.

According to a KU press release, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi visited the family to offer his condolences. He assured them of the university’s full support during this difficult time.

The VC suspended the point bus driver responsible for the accident and formed a four-member inquiry committee to examine all aspects of the incident. “Based on the committee’s findings, the KU will implement effective measures to prevent such unfortunate events in the future,” the press release added.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

