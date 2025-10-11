Theatre festival kicks-off at Alhamra

LAHORE: The Punjab International Theatre Festival kicked off with cultural performances on Friday at the Alhamra, The Mall.

The festival was inaugurated by Information and Culture Secretary Tahir Raza Hamdani and will continue Oct 15.

Ajoka Theatre will present its new play “Ye Aurtein Kahan Gaeen?” (Where Have All the Women Gone?), today (Saturday) at Alhamra Hall 1.

Developed through Alhamra-Ajoka Theatre Workshop 2025, the play is an original work created and performed by emerging theatre artists. It tackles the critical issue of the erasure and invisibility of women in socio-political narratives, exploring themes of marginalisation, gender-based silencing, and resistance through Ajoka’s signature blend of satire, symbolism, and realism.

“Ye Aurtein Kahan Gaeen?” continues Ajoka’s tradition of producing socially relevant theatre that engages with pressing issues while nurturing the next generation of socially conscious performers and writers.

Ajoka Executive Director Shahid Nadeem said, “We are happy to perform this delightful and meaningful play on great public demand. It marks a significant milestone for our young performers and highlights Ajoka’s commitment to meaningful, socially conscious storytelling. We are re-staging it due to overwhelming public demand, as both previous performances sold out, reflecting the play’s deep relevance and strong connection with audiences.”

The play is part of Ajoka’s ongoing collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council to train new voices in progressive theatre through annual workshops.

The 2025 workshop cohorts developed the script and staging under professional mentorship, making this performance both a creative achievement and a training milestone.

The performance will be staged as an official entry at the Punjab International Theatre Festival, which brings together a range of contemporary productions from across the country and abroad.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025