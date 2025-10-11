E-Paper | October 11, 2025

PPP believes in politics of reconciliation, says governor

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said the PPP believes in the politics of reconciliation.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari always adopted the path of reconciliation with those who would criticise him, for the sake of democracy and the country’s development, so that the journey of the country’s development could continue.

He said this during a meeting with the Legal Advisor to the President, Mr Irfan Qadir, who called on him at the Governor House here on Friday.

The governor said the role of the provincial ombudsman in resolving the petitions in a short time and providing immediate justice to the people is important.

“The institution of the provincial ombudsman is redressing thousands of petitions on a daily basis. The PPP views all provinces on an equal footing. Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are all units of Pakistan.”

The governor said the federal and provincial ombudsman institutions in the country were rendering valuable services in providing justice to the poor people. He lauded the complete digitisation of the provincial ombudsman institution and steps like launching a mobile app to solve the problems of the overseas Pakistanis.

The governor further said the Pakistan People’s Party did not neglect any province during its rule.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

