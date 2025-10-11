Sonnu Rahman remembered at GCU memorial reference

LAHORE: Speakers at a memorialreference held for the late Ravian, Ms Sonnu Rahman (1926–2025), paid rich tributes to thehistorian and educationist, who passed away in August last.

The reference was organised by the Government College University (GCU) on Friday to honour the life and legacy of Ms Rahman — the founding president of the Debating Society of Pakistan.

Presiding over the reference, GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Omer Chaudhry said that Ms Rahman’s love for education and her association with the varsity were unparalleled.

“She taught generations to think, to understand and to speak with confidence. Her name remains a symbol of dignity and inspiration for the Ravians community,” he added.

A special recorded message from Syed Babar Ali was also presented at the event, in which he described Ms Rahman as “a radiant mind and a dignified, knowledge-loving woman” who played a pivotal role in promoting women’s education and intellectual independence in Pakistan.

LUMS Vice Chancellor Dr Ali Cheema recalled that Ms Rahman revitalised the traditions of debating and dramatics, inspiring students to pursue knowledge and creative expression with confidence and purpose.

Filmmaker and Old Ravian Umar Riaz, along with Ayesha Amir Ahmed of the Debating Society of Pakistan, remembered Ms Rahman as a compassionate mentor and a pioneer of modern debating culture in Pakistan, who nurtured in her students the values of empathy, creativity, reasoning and tolerance.

GCU former VC Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah remarked that Ms Rahman was a teacher who imparted not only knowledge but also character, describing her as “a luminous chapter in the history of the college.”

Old Ravians Najam Latif, Prof Shahista Sanu Sirajuddin and Prof Dr Farhan Ibadat Khan lauded Ms Rahman as an outstanding teacher, historian and humanist who believed in education as a means of bringing positive social change.

The memorial concluded with a moment of silence to honour Ms Rahman’s services.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025