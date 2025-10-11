Mepco man held for bribe

SAHIWAL: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Faisalabad, arrested a Mepco lineman from Pakpattan for allegedly taking Rs30,000 bribe from a citizen.

According to a report, the complainant contacted the FIA helpline (1991), alleging that lineman Ali Ahmed had demanded money from him to reinstall his electricity meter.

Acting on the complaint, the FIA officials conducted a raid and arrested the suspect while receiving a bribe from the citizen in the presence of First Magistrate Zeeshan Ahmed.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025