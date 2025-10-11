Police get remand of two terror suspects

SAHIWAL: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Ziaullah Khan granted five-day physical remand of two Abbottabad-based terror suspects to Ghala Mandi Police.

The suspects — Rovaiz Khan Awan and Asad Khan — were arrested in an operation on Oct 2.

According to reports, Station House Officer (SHO) Amjad Hussain intercepted a vehicle near the Western Bypass, Chak 132/9-L.

The car, reportedly traveling from Multan, was carrying four suspected terrorists. Upon being stopped, the occupants opened fire on police. During the exchange of gunfire, Riaz Ahmed sustained bullet injuries.

Two others — Raja Waseem and an unidentified suspect — managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

A case has been registered under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 and Arms Ordinance Act.

