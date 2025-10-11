E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Ombudsman’s international conference held in city

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

LAHORE: The regional meeting and international conference 2025 of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) was held here on Friday in collaboration with the Punjab ombudsman.

The meeting and conference brought together delegates from Macao, Bahrain, Timor-Leste, Japan, Azerbaijan, South Africa, Austria, Gibraltar, Indonesia, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Papua New Guinea.

The participants engaged in discussions on promoting good-governance, enhancing transparency, ensuring adherence to the rule of law, protecting rights of the people and rectifying injustices done to a person through the effective role of the ombudsman offices.

It was the first-ever such conference held in Pakistan, and during the meeting, issues directly affecting the people at gross-root levels were discussed at length. The delegates exchanged their experiences, through formal and informal interactions, towards making ombudsman offices more effective.

The conference opened with the theme “Strengthening the Rule of Law through Ombudsman Institutions.”

Various sessions were held including “Making the Rule of Law Accessible: The Ombudsman as a Bridge between People and Government” and “Ensuring Accountability and Good Governance in Public Administration”.

The delegates visited historical places like the Lahore Fort, Badshahi Mosque, Wazir Khan Mosque, Shahi Hamam and Faqir Khana Museum and witnessed the flag-lowering ceremony at the Wagah Border.

The delegates expressed deep appreciation for bringing together people of diverse cultures and backgrounds, contributing to a meaningful change in the lives of many.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

