‘Tortured’ minor maid rescued

Our Correspondent Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

SAHIWAL: A seven-year-old maid was rescued from a house in the Cooperative Housing Scheme, Okara, following reports of severe physical abuse by her Gujranwala-based female employer.

The operation was carried by the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Sahiwal, in response to a public complaint on Friday.

Muhammad Adnan, bureau’s district officer, confirmed to Dawn that the girl was now in their custody after she was shifted from Okara to Sahiwal.

The rescue operation was conducted by Muhammad Tahir, child protection officer; Ms Asima Mazhar, psychologist; and Jahanzeb Watto, SHO of A-Division Police Station, Okara.

Report said the bureau acted upon a complaint received on Thursday via the bureau’s helpline line 1121, filed by a concerned citizen from Okara.

As the CPWB does not maintain an office in Okara, the Lahore headquarters alerted the Sahiwal office. Upon verifying the complaint through internal sources, the bureau obtained a search warrant from Rana Tariq, Additional Sessions Judge for Child Protection, Sahiwal.

Accompanied by female constable Maryam, the CPWB team rushed to the residence to recover the child, identified as Fariya. Upon arrival, the female employer reportedly locked the doors from inside and refused to allow the team entry for search.

The bureau then sought assistance from Rashid Hidayat, District Police Officer of Okara, who deputed SHO Jahanzeb Watto to intervene.

Police and bureau officials eventually gained access to the house and recovered the child, who later confirmed she had been subjected to physical abuse by her employer.

Sources revealed that the woman moved to Okara after marriage in Gujranwala and had brought Fariya as part of her dowry to serve as a domestic worker. Her husband is currently residing in France.

The child has been relocated to the CPWB office in Sahiwal for further care and legal proceedings. Muhammad Adnan told Dawn the girls would be produce before the judge on Saturday morning.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

