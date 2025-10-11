E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Eating more eggs stressed on World Egg Day

Our Correspondent Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

TOBA TEK SINGH: The University of Agriculture (UAF) Faisalabad marked World Egg Day with the theme, “The Mighty Egg: Packed with Natural Nutrition”, celebrating the egg’s unique ability to deliver essential nutrients in a simple and accessible form.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali inaugurated the egg day event arranged by the Faculty of Animal Husbandry in which students displayed the stalls of 30 egg dishes.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali said eggs must be made an essential part of the intake as they decreased the risk of many diseases.

He said naturally packed with 13 essential nutrients, eggs supported health at every stage of life, from brain development in early years to muscle maintenance and bone strength as people age.

He said that poultry was the second largest industry of the country after textile.

Mr Ali said the UAF developed the Unigold breed for backyard poultry with double the quantity of egg per annum compared to rational backyard poultry.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr Qamar Bilal said the country was producing around 25bn eggs per year. “An egg contains proteins, minerals and vitamins.”

He said that here per person consumption was around 100 eggs per year whereas it was 300 eggs in the developed nations. He said the poultry sector was growing fast and helping meet protein needs of the country.

Dr Shahid Mehmood stressed that by including eggs and milk in daily food, the challenges of food security could be met. He called for increasing productivity by using the latest practices.

Dr Qamar Bilal, Dr Muhammad Riaz and Dr Muhammad Yousuf were present.

Moreover, the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences also celebrated the day with a seminar and egg dishes.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

