‘Rapist’ of married woman arrested

BAHAWALPUR: Kahror Pacca Saddar police in Lodhran district claimed to have arrested a suspect, who had allegedly raped a married woman last month at Chah Roliwala in Mauza Alipur Kanjoo.

According to police PRO, ‘T’, wife of one Arif, was cutting grass in the fields on Sept 24, 2025, when the suspect, ‘A’, allegedly raped her. When some locals rushed to the fields on hearing her screams, the suspect managed to flee.

The police, on the complaint of the victim’s husband, registered FIR No 1053/25 under section 376 of the PPC on Oct 6.

As per the police, the complainant delayed reporting the matter as the suspect was trying for reconciliation by seeking an apology. However, Arif rejected his apology and had his wife medically examined at the Kahrorepucca THQ Hospital.

ARRESTED: New Multan police claimed to have arrested a suspect nominated in a case of torture of a minor maid, whose condition is said to be serious at Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

According to the police, Bakhtawar (10), who worked as a house help was allegedly subjected to torture by her employer, Shan Alam, at his residence in New Multan the other day.

The police said the complainant, father of the minor girl, alleged that Alam tortured his daughter for not cleaning the house properly and also hit her head with a heavy object, leaving her with serious internal injuries.

The girl was admitted to Nishtar Hospital, where she was operated upon for her internal injuries.

The police said that efforts were on to arrest the remaining suspects, Ms Faiza Shan and Kamran.

SENTENCED: A court in Mailsi on Friday awarded 14-year imprisonment to a drug dealer, along with a Rs500,000 fine.

According to the prosecution, the convict, Sammar Abbas, was arrested by Mailsi city police in January 2025. After recovery of narcotics from his possession, the police had registered FIR No 143/25 against the suspect and submitted the case challan in the court.

FLOOD SITUATION: Following the reports of a fresh inflow in the river Sutlej, the Lodhran district administration reviewed the situation at a meeting on Friday.

The fresh flood threat created panic among the residents of settlements along both sides of the river in Lodhran district.

According to an official handout, Lodhran DC Dr Lubna Nazir reviewed the latest situation and the reports regarding the possibility of any fresh flood in the river Sutlej hitting the vulnerable areas of the district.

She directed the administrative and revenue officials to be prepared to meet any emergency situation in case of the release of a heavy inflow from India.

She directed the revival of the flood emergency measures to provide timely help to the affected people and their evacuation, if needed.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025