E-Paper | October 11, 2025

‘Rapist’ of married woman arrested

Our Correspondent Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

BAHAWALPUR: Kahror Pacca Saddar police in Lodhran district claimed to have arrested a suspect, who had allegedly raped a married woman last month at Chah Roliwala in Mauza Alipur Kanjoo.

According to police PRO, ‘T’, wife of one Arif, was cutting grass in the fields on Sept 24, 2025, when the suspect, ‘A’, allegedly raped her. When some locals rushed to the fields on hearing her screams, the suspect managed to flee.

The police, on the complaint of the victim’s husband, registered FIR No 1053/25 under section 376 of the PPC on Oct 6.

As per the police, the complainant delayed reporting the matter as the suspect was trying for reconciliation by seeking an apology. However, Arif rejected his apology and had his wife medically examined at the Kahrorepucca THQ Hospital.

ARRESTED: New Multan police claimed to have arrested a suspect nominated in a case of torture of a minor maid, whose condition is said to be serious at Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

According to the police, Bakhtawar (10), who worked as a house help was allegedly subjected to torture by her employer, Shan Alam, at his residence in New Multan the other day.

The police said the complainant, father of the minor girl, alleged that Alam tortured his daughter for not cleaning the house properly and also hit her head with a heavy object, leaving her with serious internal injuries.

The girl was admitted to Nishtar Hospital, where she was operated upon for her internal injuries.

The police said that efforts were on to arrest the remaining suspects, Ms Faiza Shan and Kamran.

SENTENCED: A court in Mailsi on Friday awarded 14-year imprisonment to a drug dealer, along with a Rs500,000 fine.

According to the prosecution, the convict, Sammar Abbas, was arrested by Mailsi city police in January 2025. After recovery of narcotics from his possession, the police had registered FIR No 143/25 against the suspect and submitted the case challan in the court.

FLOOD SITUATION: Following the reports of a fresh inflow in the river Sutlej, the Lodhran district administration reviewed the situation at a meeting on Friday.

The fresh flood threat created panic among the residents of settlements along both sides of the river in Lodhran district.

According to an official handout, Lodhran DC Dr Lubna Nazir reviewed the latest situation and the reports regarding the possibility of any fresh flood in the river Sutlej hitting the vulnerable areas of the district.

She directed the administrative and revenue officials to be prepared to meet any emergency situation in case of the release of a heavy inflow from India.

She directed the revival of the flood emergency measures to provide timely help to the affected people and their evacuation, if needed.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

AS unconfirmed reports continue to circulate regarding the elimination of banned TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud in ...
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...