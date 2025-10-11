E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Blind woman ‘abducted, raped’ for six months

Our Correspondent Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pirmahal police booked three suspects, including a woman, for kidnapping a married blind woman, who was allegedly raped for six months by one of the male suspects, who also forced her into beggary.

In the first information report (FIR) registered on Friday under sections 496-A and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), complainant ‘H’ stated that a suspect ‘A’ allegedly abducted her on the pretext of providing financial assistance and took her and her minor son to Lahore in April, 2025, with the help of his accomplices Amjad and Rehana Bibi.

‘H’ said that during her abduction, ‘A’ raped her repeatedly by threatening to kill her and her son. She said that she was also forced by the suspects into begging.

She said that she found an opportunity and escaped from her abductors and reached her husband’s house in Plot B locality of Pirmahal.

Police are conducting raids to arrest ‘A’ and his accomplices.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

