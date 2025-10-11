CDA cancels graveyard boundary walls tender as work starts before bid opening

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has cancelled a tender worth Rs160 million for the construction of boundary walls around four graveyards as work was carried out before opening of the tender.

The CDA recently erected boundary walls around four graveyards through private contractors before opening of the tender. According to CDA’s own public announcement, the tender was supposed to be opened on October 16.

When the matter was highlighted, CDA’s management swung into action and cancelled the tender, besides ordering a probe into the matter. However, no action was taken against officials involved in the fraudulent practice.

CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani in his written reply on Friday stated: “CDA has taken notice of the alleged irregularity in tendering process and has declared tender null and void. Therefore, now tender stands cancelled.

Probe ordered and action will be taken if any irregularity found, says spokesperson

Furthermore, a probe into the matter has also been ordered, and if any malafide intentions is found as a result of probe, disciplinary proceedings will be initiated in accordance with the law.”

However, a source added: “What type of probe CDA wants to carry out? Boundary walls have been constructed, which can be seen with naked eye. Tender was called on September 20, which stated that bids will be opened on October 16, everything is available on record, but CDA still claiming that it has ordered probe and will take action.”

He said that for ensuring transparency in projects of CDA strict action should be taken against all those involved in this scam so that other officials learn a lesson. “I hope CDA management will take action against guilty officials otherwise in future other officials will dare calling sham tender after getting work done in advance,” the source said.

He said that whenever work is carried out in advance, contractors being sure of getting contracts without any serious competition deposit rated at their own will, causing loss to the exchequer.

Another source said that if CDA has cancelled the tender, who will pay the contractors for advance work they have carried out.

“There is need to keep any eye, it will be interesting to see how the officials involved in this scam will deal with contractors, whether they will pay them from their own pockets or will make some special arrangements for them.”

Under the said project, CDA constructed boundary walls at Sohan Graveyard (Expressway), Shakrial Graveyard (Expressway), Margalla Town Graveyard, and the graveyard near Zia Mosque.

During a site visit, it was noticed that in some graveyards, work was not fully completed. Interesting, the bid was called by the Sector Development Division of the CDA — the same division where an officer, who was penalised a few years ago with “reduction to lower time scale for period of two years” over illegal plot allotments case. However, he is still dealing with major development projects of the CDA.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025