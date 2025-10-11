E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Two killed in separate incidents

A Correspondent Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

TAXILA: Two persons were shot dead in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Friday, police and rescue sources said.

In the first incident a cattle dealer was shot dead two armed assassinators shot dead Haji Azam Khan in Kamalpur in the limits of Rango Police station.

The assassinators managed to escape from the scene successfully. The body was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro for autopsy.

Separately, a 64 years old man was gunned down by a masked man in Dhoke Fateh in the limits of Attock Police station on Friday.

Police sources said that Zaheer Ahmed was just came out from his house when a masked man showered bullets over him resultantly he died on the spot.

His body was shifted to district headquarters hospital for legal formalities. Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

